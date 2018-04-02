Celtic and Rangers interested in signing Youssouf Mulumbu

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are looking to sign Youssouf Mulumbu on a free transfer.
The 31-year-old Kilmarnock midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and he has not committed to an extension yet.
According to reports, the Congo international is not keen on a renewal and Steve Clarke has already confirmed that the player is unlikely to stay.
Clarke said: “I wouldn’t say I was over-confident of keeping Youssouf. He came up here to put himself back in the shop window and I think he’s done that with his performances. I said to the supporters that they just had to enjoy him while he was here. And I imagine a bigger club will come in for Youssouf in the summer as he’s a free transfer. If that happens, we wish him well. If that doesn’t materialise and he wants to stay here, he knows all he has to do is chap my door.”
Youssouf Mulumbu has been a key player for Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership and he would be a quality addition for most teams in the country. On a free transfer, he should prove to be a massive bargain.
It will be interesting to see whether Rodgers/Murty manage to land the midfielder this summer. The 31-year-old will have plenty of suitors given his contract situation.
Bordeaux tried to sign him in January. The likes of Aberdeen and Hibernian are interested in him as well.
The fans will be disappointed to see Youssouf Mulumbu leave this summer but there is nothing the club can do right now.