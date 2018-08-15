Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to their defeat against AEK Athens

15 August, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, UEFA Champions League


Celtic crashed out of the Champions League after a defeat against AEK Athens last night.

The Scottish giants lost 2-1 away from home after a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park last week.

Brendan Rodgers’ side struggled to take control of the game in either half and they were deservedly beaten.

AEK Athens took the lead in the 6th minute through Galo and they doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half when Livaja scored.

Celtic got back into the game with a late goal from Scott Sinclair but the home side managed to hold on to their lead and book their place in the next round of the competition.

The Scottish outfit were beaten by Hearts over the weekend as well and it seems that their poor transfer window has affected them badly on the pitch.

Rodgers has been complaining about the lack of signings for a while now and the Celtic boss highlighted the issue once again during his post-match presser last night.

 

Here is how the Celtic fans reacted to the defeat last night.

 

