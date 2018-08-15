Celtic fans react to their defeat against AEK Athens

Celtic crashed out of the Champions League after a defeat against AEK Athens last night.
The Scottish giants lost 2-1 away from home after a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park last week.
Brendan Rodgers’ side struggled to take control of the game in either half and they were deservedly beaten.
AEK Athens took the lead in the 6th minute through Galo and they doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half when Livaja scored.
Celtic got back into the game with a late goal from Scott Sinclair but the home side managed to hold on to their lead and book their place in the next round of the competition.
The Scottish outfit were beaten by Hearts over the weekend as well and it seems that their poor transfer window has affected them badly on the pitch.
Rodgers has been complaining about the lack of signings for a while now and the Celtic boss highlighted the issue once again during his post-match presser last night.
💬 Brendan Rodgers: “I don’t want to make excuses, but I’ve always said we needed to strengthen, no matter how good we’ve been over the last couple of years.”
— CelticBible (@CelticBible) August 14, 2018
💬 Brendan Rodgers: “It’s not rocket science. You have to always guard against becoming complacent and the way you do that is by adding to the squad. There’s players that we’ve kept, but obviously getting other players in.”
— CelticBible (@CelticBible) August 14, 2018
Here is how the Celtic fans reacted to the defeat last night.
Complete shambles on and of the park! This was the reason why Lennon left, Rodgers be next! Sack the board
— Kyle Macdonald (@kylemacdonald11) August 14, 2018
Can i hand my season ticket back in lads?
— Rhys 🇮🇪 (@1888Rhys) August 14, 2018
That statement there says it all.. Now Mr Lawell get the cheque book out please
— Peter B (@18peter88) August 14, 2018
A dig at the board hopefully sign some defenders Europa League should give us a chance to win in Europe and get some confidence at this level. Disappointed but a few signings from being a formidable team
— David Gerard Rice (@DavidRice74) August 14, 2018
No good saying it to the media, Brendan. You should’ve said it to Lawwell. If you did and he fobbed you off then you’re not blameless either.
— Tenaka Khan (@DaddySeamus) August 14, 2018
Rodgers not entirely blameless amongst all this….some of his signings have been woeful
— Gary Smith (@GarySmi81720863) August 14, 2018
Piss poor in Europe Lawell no new players in all the money the club has made. Pumped last 2 years in Europe over half the players not fit to wear the shirt 💩💩💩💩 BIG INVESTMENT NEEDED 💰 5 OR 6 PLAYERS BY THE LOOK OF THAT TEAM
— 🇮🇪 DannyBhoy67 🇮🇪 (@DannyBhoy_1967) August 14, 2018
Sign a commanding CB and we go through with ease, going into a game with a RB who was finished 2 years ago, a CB who can’t even make a 10 yard pass and a player who was at fucking Dundee 6 months ago and expecting not to concede sloppy goals is utter arrogance.
— Liam (@LiamPaterson_98) August 14, 2018