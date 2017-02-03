Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
Liga BBVA 2016/17
5th February, 19:45 pm BST
Balaidos, Avenida de Balaídos
Live Stream: Watch Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid live on Sky Sports 1
Celta Vigo Team News & Preview
Celta Vigo have been very impressive at home this season and will be looking to extend that run with a win over Real Madrid.
The home side have shown that they can pull off upsets on their day and have done so earlier this season. Celta managed to beat Real Madrid in the Copa Del Rey at Santiago Bernabeu. The return leg at Balaidos ended in a draw.
Claudio Beauvue and Ruben Blanco are the only injury worries for the home side this weekend.
Predicted Celta Vigo Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Alvarez; Roncaglia, Gomez, Cabral, Mallo; Wass, Radoja; Bongonda, Hernandez, Sisto; Aspas
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Los Blancos will be looking to pull further clear at the top of the table with a win here.
Real Madrid have an impressive record against Celta and are unbeaten against them in five of their last six meetings.
The away side will be without Bale, Carvajal and Kroos for this game. The likes of Pepe, James, Marcelo and Modric are back in training and are expected to be fit for this one.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kovacic; Ronaldo, Benzema, James
Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Key Stats
Real Madrid have won 26 of their last 31 matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 26 of their last 31 matches in La Liga.
Celta Vigo have won 7 of their last 8 home matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 6 of their last 7 matches against Celta Vigo in all competitions.
Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 11 of Real Madrid’s last 12 games in La Liga. Furthermore, Celta Vigo have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 7 matches against Real Madrid in all competitions. A high scoring game seems likely.
Real Madrid are in superb form right now. Bet on Los Blancos to win.
Celta Vigo have been formidable at home. Bet on Celta to pull off an upset and win this weekend.
Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Prediction
Celta Vigo have already trouble Real Madrid twice this season and will want to replicate those performances once again.
Real Madrid are comfortably ahead of their title rivals in the table and will be looking to avenge their loss against Celta at Bernabeu from earlier this season.
Both sides are in good form and this should be a close contest, but the away side will edge it in the end.
Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid