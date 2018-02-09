Caulker makes shock move to Dundee

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Steven Caulker has joined Dundee on an 18-month deal, the Scottish Premiership club have confirmed. The 26-year-old left Queens Park Rangers in December by mutual consent, having made 54 appearances for the Londoners.
The news comes as a shock given he’s spent his entire playing career in England, the majority of which has been in the Premier League and Championship, but Dundee convinced him to go to Scotland until the summer of 2019.
We are delighted to announce the signing of Steven Caulker #thedee https://t.co/wFFFL4uIcs
— Dundee Football Club (@dundeefconline) February 8, 2018
Caulker will wear the number 4 shirt at Dundee and trained with his new teammates today. The centre-back will bring a wealth of experience to Dens Park, having played for Tottenham, Yeovil, Bristol City, Swansea City, Cardiff City, QPR, Southampton and Liverpool, while being an England international.
He’s had his troubles with mental illness, gambling and drinking which hampered his playing career, but his move to Dundee could be provide a fresh start. Caulker could make his debut for the Premiership outfit against Motherwell in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fifth-round clash.
The defender started out at Tottenham, making 29 appearances in all competitions, and he’s led a nomadic career ever since. Caulker had a big opportunity to join Liverpool on a permanent deal after a shock loan move in 2016, but he made just four appearances for the Merseysiders before leaving.
Stats from Transfermarkt.