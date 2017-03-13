Catch us if you can: Moussa Dembele trolls Rangers after Old Firm Draw

Clint Hill scored a late equaliser to earn Rangers a point in a dramatic and pulsating derby against Glasgow Celtic on Sunday.
The veteran defender struck with just a minute left on the clock, and cancelled out Stuart Armstrong’s opener for Celtic.
Although Celtic still remain unbeaten, the result puts an end to their astonishing winning run. The Hoops had won 22 games on the spin, but a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park restored pride for Rangers.
Celtic striker, Moussa Dembele, was quick to remind their derby rivals of the staggering gap between them by tweeting:
“No 3pts today but we’re still unbeaten and 33 points away” while also adding a graphic “Catch us if you can”.
— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) March 12, 2017
— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) March 12, 2017
Dembele joined Celtic from Fulham, and has become a key player for the Scottish side. The 20-year-old has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season, and has been linked with a host of European clubs.
According to reports from the Daily Record, Liverpool scouts were expected to be in attendance to watch the French forward in the Old Firm derby.
Rangers midfielder, Harry Forrester, took to social media, Twitter, to praise his team-mates for leaving Celtic Park with a point.
He wrote: “Boys played well today! Great scenes at the end.”
— Harry Forrester (@harry_forrester) March 12, 2017
— Harry Forrester (@harry_forrester) March 12, 2017
Celtic are on course to win their sixth consecutive Premiership title. The Bhoys are top of the SPL with 80 points, 25 points ahead of second placed Aberdeen.