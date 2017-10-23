Carragher tips Sean Dyche to solve Everton’s problems

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher admits that Burnley boss Sean Dyche has the necessary qualities to steady the ship at Everton following Ronald Koeman’s sacking.
The Dutchman was fired from his job less than 24 hours after the Toffee’s 5-2 Premier League defeat at the hands of Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday. Dyche has since then emerged as the favourite for the vacant position.
“He is doing a great job at Burnley. Everton are in the bottom three and need to tighten up defensively. Sean Dyche has those qualities,” said Carragher.
“It would be a big step up for him but if you are a manager you want to move up eventually, no disrespect to Burnley but it’s a huge step. That’s natural for his progression as a manager. I can see totally why he’s top of the list.”
Everton spent lavishly in the summer transfer window on players like Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford and Gylfi Sigurdsson but the disastrous start to the new season has seen them relegated to 18th on the league table, winning just two out of the nine games played so far.
The defeat against Arsenal was Everton’s fifth consecutive match without victory.
But despite their horrendous form, Carragher believes that Koeman should have been given more time.
“I think Ronald Koeman’s record over the last three years, including his time at Southampton, probably should have warranted him more time,” he said.
“It doesn’t help the players who have been brought in for a lot of money that the manager who brought them in has gone after nine league games. You have £150m of talent at the club and for the new manager they’re not his players.
“I’m not surprised, that’s the nature of the game we are in right now. The ownership at Everton have put a lot money into the club in the summer and that’s the way of the game: owners want instant results and Ronald Koeman hasn’t been able to provide that. I’m not surprised but I thought he should have been given more time.”
The Toffees’ next match is against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the round of 16 of the English League Cup.