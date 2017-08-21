Carragher lambasts former boss Rafael Benitez

Newcastle United’s return to the Premier League has been dismal to say the least. The Toon have lost their opening two games against Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield Town by 2-0 and 1-0 respectively.
This terrible start to the new season has not gone down well with Newcastle boss Rafael Bentitez’s former player Jaime Carragher, who is now a pundit with Sky Sports.
Carragher believes Benitez has been too negative with his tactics. And this negativity, according to the former Liverpool defender, is rubbing off on the whole club.
“Rafa Benitez is a God really to Newcastle fans,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.
“They’re writing books about him, the way he brought them up, he’s integrated himself into the city with his work.
“But his negativity, I think, is rubbing off on the whole club.”
“The supporters, all they’re chanting for is Rafa Benitez, there’s no players, so you can see how they feel about him but there’s got to be more of an upbeat mood,” he added.
“What he’s basically saying is the players he’s got aren’t good enough but 80-90 per cent of that squad, those are who you are going to need to keep you up.
“You need to somehow lift them as well, it’s far too negative and it has to change.”
Newcastle’s next league fixture will see them play host to West Ham United on 26 August.