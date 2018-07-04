Carragher admits his view of Tottenham star may have been misguided

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted that his dismissal of Tottenham striker Harry Kane as being ”not world class” may have been wrong.
Carragher made the statement in a column which he contributed to The Telegraph.
Kane has undergone a meteoric rise during recent years. He finished as top scorer in the Premier League during two of the past three seasons and is serving as England captain for the World Cup.
Kane has so far scored six goals in Russia which included the penalty as England drew 1-1 with Columbia on Tuesday during the last-16 stage of the competition and eventually went on to win via a penalty shoot-out.
Prior to the World Cup, many doubted whether Kane would be able to lead the England side with distinction due to his lack of captaincy experience at Spurs whom are captained by Hugo Lloris.
However, he has so far proven his doubters wrong and been arguably England’s best player so far.
Carragher has admitted that he may have been wrong about Kane.
He said: “If he succeeds, I will be amending the view I expressed in this column last October. I stated then Kane is not yet world class, suggesting the criteria for being so depended on shining in the latter stages of the Champions League or at a major international tournament.”