Carlos Sanchez joins West Ham United

West Ham have agreed on a deal to sign the Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez.
The transfer has been confirmed on the club’s official website and the player has signed a two-year contract with the Hammers.
The 32-year-old defensive midfielder will be looking to hold down a regular starting berth alongside the likes of Noble and Wilshere now.
West Ham needed a defensive midfielder to shield their back four and Sanchez should prove to be a quality short-term option.
The Hammers have been very active in the market this summer and Carlos Sanchez is their ninth summer signing.
Sanchez has played in the Premier League with Aston Villa before and he will know all about the challenges of English football. It will be interesting to see how quickly he adapts to Pellegrini’s style now.
Having completed his move, Sanchez said: “I’m very happy to be here. I’m very excited and looking forward to achieving lots. I decided to come here because, first, it is the Premier League, second, it’s a beautiful club and the fans are always helping the club and, third, for me it’s an amazing opportunity and an amazing project the club are leading, being ambitious and keen to achieve good things. I’d like to thank all of the people, the whole club, for having me.”
He added: “I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. Previously, at Aston Villa, we started very well but sadly it didn’t end well, but I always maintained the same desire to return and here I am, with the same mission, with the same desire and dream and I’m very grateful to everyone at West Ham.”
Sanchez spent the second half of last season on loan at Espanyol and he helped them beat the drop. He will be hoping to guide West Ham to a respectable finish this season.