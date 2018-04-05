Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Cardiff vs Wolves Injury Update & Predicted Lineups

Cardiff vs Wolves Injury Update & Predicted Lineups

5 April, 2018 Cardiff City, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

Cardiff host Wolves in the Championship this week and it should be a cracking contest.

The Championship title is on the line and the hosts will be looking to close the gap. Cardiff are six points behind Wolves with a game in hand and a win this week could bring them back in the title race.

Cardiff will be desperate for a win here after their slip up against Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, Wolves were held to a 2-2 draw against Hull City in their last game and the visitors will be hoping to protect their lead at the top of the table here.

A draw would be a good result for Wolves here but the hosts need to win.

Cardiff will be without Jazz Richards, Armand Traore and Joe Ralls for this one. However, Wolves have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Predicted Cardiff Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Etheridge; Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett; Gunnarsson, Grujic; Hoilett, Paterson, Mendez-Laing; Zohore

Predicted Wolves Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Ruddy; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Saiss, Douglas; Costa, Jota, Cavaleiro

Score Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Wolves

Manchester City vs Manchester United Injury Update & Predicted Lineups
Newcastle United should reignite interest in West Ham striker Javier Hernandez
Loading...

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com