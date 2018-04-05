Cardiff vs Wolves Injury Update & Predicted Lineups

Cardiff host Wolves in the Championship this week and it should be a cracking contest.
The Championship title is on the line and the hosts will be looking to close the gap. Cardiff are six points behind Wolves with a game in hand and a win this week could bring them back in the title race.
Cardiff will be desperate for a win here after their slip up against Sheffield United.
Meanwhile, Wolves were held to a 2-2 draw against Hull City in their last game and the visitors will be hoping to protect their lead at the top of the table here.
A draw would be a good result for Wolves here but the hosts need to win.
Cardiff will be without Jazz Richards, Armand Traore and Joe Ralls for this one. However, Wolves have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Predicted Cardiff Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Etheridge; Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett; Gunnarsson, Grujic; Hoilett, Paterson, Mendez-Laing; Zohore
Predicted Wolves Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Ruddy; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Saiss, Douglas; Costa, Jota, Cavaleiro
Score Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Wolves