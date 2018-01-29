Can out – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Huddersfield

Liverpool suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of West Brom in the FA Cup and will now look to bounce back when they collide against Huddesfield in the Premier League.
Not to forget, the Reds lost their last league game against Swansea away from home. As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Klopp to make more than a few changes in the team that started at the weekend.
Emre Can was brilliant against Manchester City but in the last two games, as captain, he could not perform well at all. Therefore, Jordan Henderson should replace the German international to start in the DM position against Huddersfield.
James Milner should return to the starting XI as well and he should replace Wijnaldum in the center of the park to partner the likes of Henderson and Oxlade-Chamberlain.
In the back line, Lovren should replace Matip, who had a horror night against the Baggies in the FA Cup. On the other hand Gomez and Robertson should replace Alexander-Arnold and Moreno in the wing-back positions respectively.
German international Loris Karis should replace former Sunderland shot stopper Simon Mignolet in the goal. The likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah should retain their starting places in the attack. Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Huddersfield.