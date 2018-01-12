Cameron Borthwick-Jackson set to return to Manchester United

Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is heading back to Old Trafford.
According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are unhappy with the number of games the defender has played.
The highly-rated young defender has failed to impress at Leeds United and his loan spell has been cut short. Leeds have recently signed Laurens De Bock from Club Brugge and the Manchester United left-back has fallen further down the pecking order.
It will be interesting to see whether Borthwick-Jackson goes out on loan again this season. The likes of Reading and Fulham are very interested in the player. Reading manager Jaap Stam is an admirer of the player.
The young defender needs to play regularly in order to rediscover his form and confidence. At Old Trafford, he is unlikely to break into Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans this season and therefore another loan move is perhaps the best option for him.
Having said that, Manchester United are in need of a left back and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson could be a useful squad player for them during the second half of the season.