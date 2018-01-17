Cameron Borthwick-Jackson returns to Manchester United

Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s loan spell at Leeds United has been cut short.
Leeds have confirmed on their official website that the young left back is heading to Old Trafford for the remainder of this season.
Christiansen joined the Whites back in August on a season-long loan. However, the Manchester United youngster has failed to impress with his performances and Leeds have now signed a new left back in January.
Borthwick-Jackson is very highly rated at Old Trafford and it will be interesting to see whether Mourinho uses him for the first team this season.
The defender could go out on loan once again as well. The likes of Reading have been linked with the player in the recent weeks.
At this stage of his career, the young full-back needs to play regularly and that is simply not possible at Manchester United. It seems that a loan move is the best option for all parties.
However, United have to ensure that his next move is the right one. Borthwick-Jackson cannot afford to spend more time on the bench like he did at Leeds.