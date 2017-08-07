Cameron Borthwick-Jackson completes Leeds United move

Manchester United left back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has completed a loan move to Leeds United earlier today.
The move has been confirmed officially by both clubs on their website.
✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan. Read more at https://t.co/G1Gf1lqI2w pic.twitter.com/27dkWM0ySK
— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 7, 2017
The highly talented full back will look to continue his development with regular first team football at Elland Road now.
Borthwick-Jackson was on loan at Wolves last year but he had very few first team chances at Molineux. The young defender will be hoping for better luck under Thomas Christiansen.
The 20-year-old left back made his mark at Old Trafford under the tutelage of Louis van Gaal and made 14 appearances under the Dutch manager during his final season in charge of the Red Devils.
Last season, the player confirmed that Mourinho admires him and believes that he can be a top player for Manchester United in the future.
The player was expected to be a key part of Mourinho’s pre-season plans this summer but he was left out of United’s summer tour of the United States. It seems that Mourinho is not ready to bring him into the first team fold just yet. In that case, a loan move makes perfect sense for the player.
According to ESPN, the Manchester United defender had the option of joining Eredivisie giants Ajax as well but he chose to turn them down in favour of the Whites.
Borthwick-Jackson will be Leeds’ eleventh signing of the summer and the youngster will wear the number three shirt during his time with the Whites.