Calum Chambers would be a smart signing for West Brom

West Bromwich Albion manager, Tony Pulis, is reportedly keen to sign a first centre-back this summer to partner with Jonny Evans.
With Gareth McAuley currently out injured and Pulis preferring Craig Dawson at right-back, the Baggies are looking to bolster the centre-back area.
The Baggies have been heavily linked with a move for Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson, but Boro have rejected two bids from them already.
With Gibson seemingly out of reach, West Brom should focus on signing Arsenal defender Calum Chambers instead.
The 22-year-old joined Arsenal three years ago from Southampton for £16 million, but Arsenal are looking to cash in on him, according to The Telegraph.
The newspaper claimed last month that the Gunners are planning for a significant exodus of players from the squad, and are open to offers for Chambers.
He is behind Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel and Rob Holding in the pecking order among Wenger’s centre-backs, and so he should move elsewhere in search of regular first team action.
Crystal Palace were thought to be preparing a £16 million bid for the defender, but the Gunners are holding out for £20m.
The England international is a technically accomplished defender who can play as full-back, central midfield and centre-back, and would be a smart signing for the Baggies.
Given his experience, quality, versatility, and age, West Brom should consider making a move for Chambers this summer.