Caixinha a victim of “unforgiving environment”, says Neil Lennon

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon reckons that Pedro Caixinha was a victim of the “unforgiving environment” of the Old Firm before questioning Rangers’ decision to appoint the Portuguese coach.
Caixinha lasted for just seven months in Glasgow as a defeat against Motherwell in the Betfred Cup and a draw against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership convinced the Ibrox chiefs to terminate his contract.
“The Rangers public and the board will have expected better results and I understand that to a certain extent,” said Lennon ahead of Hibernian’s trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell.
“It’s a tough environment, the Old Firm, and maybe you have to question the appointment in the first place.
“Not many people had heard of him and to bring him into that environment, not really knowing what he was going into, it’s very, very difficult. I have seen it before with other managers.
“It’s an unforgiving environment and the expectation is you have to win and do it in a certain style.”
The former Scottish international then suggested that perhaps Caixinha’s inexperience and his lack of understanding of Scottish football led to his premature sacking.
“It does help to have that understanding of the environment you are going into. And it’s still eye-opening when you do come in.
“When I first came in as a player, I was like ‘wow’. I didn’t realise how intense it was going to be and I had played in the Premier League for five years previously. That surprised me and I knew about the club from growing up.”
Caixinha became the fourth manager to lose his job this season as Ross County, Kilmarnock and Heart of Midlothian have all went through managerial changes.