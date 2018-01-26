West Ham United eyeing move for Fulham’s Tom Cairney

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Fulham captain Tom Cairney.
The 27-year-old has helped Fulham climb into Championship promotion contention in recent weeks and the club have insisted the midfielder is not for sale.
West Bromwich Albion reportedly had a £15 million bid rejected earlier this month, but Sky Sports have claimed the Hammers are set to test Fulham’s resolve.
Cairney, who has also previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United, joined Fulham from Blackburn Rovers for £3m in the summer of 2015.
The Scotland international has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Championship in recent years.
After being rejected at the age of 16 by Leeds United, Cairney joined Hull City and he went on to establish himself as an important member of their first-team squad. He joined Rovers on loan in August 2013 and completed a permanent move the following January.
Cairney was surprisingly sold to Fulham in June 2015 and has gone on to score 22 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions for the club.
He made his debut for Scotland in March 2017, starting in a 1–1 home draw with Canada in a friendly.