Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham United eyeing move for Fulham’s Tom Cairney

West Ham United eyeing move for Fulham’s Tom Cairney

26 January, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Fulham, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Fulham captain Tom Cairney.

The 27-year-old has helped Fulham climb into Championship promotion contention in recent weeks and the club have insisted the midfielder is not for sale.

West Bromwich Albion reportedly had a £15 million bid rejected earlier this month, but Sky Sports have claimed the Hammers are set to test Fulham’s resolve.

Cairney, who has also previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United, joined Fulham from Blackburn Rovers for £3m in the summer of 2015.

The Scotland international has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Championship in recent years.

After being rejected at the age of 16 by Leeds United, Cairney joined Hull City and he went on to establish himself as an important member of their first-team squad. He joined Rovers on loan in August 2013 and completed a permanent move the following January.

Cairney was surprisingly sold to Fulham in June 2015 and has gone on to score 22 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions for the club.

He made his debut for Scotland in March 2017, starting in a 1–1 home draw with Canada in a friendly.

Transfer round-up: Moura keen on Tottenham, Giroud rejects Dortmund move, Chelsea set to swoop?
Wolves tipped to continue their mini-slump at Ipswich

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).