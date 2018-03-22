Burnley want to sign West Brom defender Craig Dawson

Burnley are looking to add to their defence in the summer and Sean Dyche has identified Craig Dawson as a £10million target.
The 27-year-old centre back as developed into a key player for West Brom over the years and Dyche wanted to sign him at the start of this season as well.
Burnley sold Michael Keane to Everton in the summer and Dawson was identified as a replacement. However, Albion refused to sell their key defender. The report claims that Burnley will submit an offer for the player in the summer.
West Brom have had a very poor season this year and they could go down in the end. If that happens, players like Dawson could force a move away from the club.
The 27-year-old is too good for the Championship and Burnley would be the ideal move for him.
Sean Dyche’s men have established themselves as a solid midtable side and Dawson would certainly improve them further.
The likes of Aston Villa and Middlesbrough are also interested in signing the Premier League defender if they can secure promotion. However, the chance to play for Burnley would be a more attractive proposition.
Furthermore, Dyche is a very good defensive coach and he will improve Dawson as a defender.