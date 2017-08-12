Burnley want to sign PSV Eindhoven defender Isimat Mirin

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is hoping to sign French defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.
Respected French journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin reported on Twitter that Burnley club officials are in the Netherlands to negotiate a deal for the 25-year-old.
Dyche has been keen to add to his defensive options after selling Michael Keane to Everton for £30 million earlier this summer.
Isimat-Mirin joined PSV on loan from Monaco in 2014, before completing a permanent move the following year.
He previously played for Valenciennes FC and has represented France at U20 and U21 level.
The centre-back has helped PSV win the Eredivisie and the Dutch Super Cup on two occasions.
Isimat-Mirin has made 89 appearances in all competitions for PSV, scoring three goals.