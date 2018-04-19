Blog Competitions English Premier League Burnley vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea travel to Burnley on Thursday aiming to keep their faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League, ?? points behind Tottenham Hotspur with five matches to play.

Burnley have won their last five league games to sit just eight points behind Chelsea and they recorded a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.

A run of just three wins in their last nine games in all competitions has cranked up the pressure on Antonio Conte and he will be keen to pick up three points at Turf Moor.

Chelsea haven’t lost at Burnley since 1973 and they are favourites to extend that record on Thursday.

Burnley are priced at 7/2 to win the game, with Chelsea available at 17/20 and the draw on offer at 12/5.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

