Burnley submit bid for WBA defender Craig Dawson

Burnley are looking to sign Craig Dawson and Jay Rodriguez from West Brom.
Sean Dyche’s men will play in the Europa League next season and the Clarets need to add more depth in order to deal with the fixture congestion.
It seems that Burnley have identified the WBA duo as key targets this summer.
As per the reports, Burnley have already submitted a combined £25million bid for Craig Dawson and Jay Rodriguez.
It will be interesting to see how West Brom react to this now. The likes of Dawson and Rodriguez are way too good for the Championship and they will want to stay in the Premier League.
It is clear that West Brom will be forced to sell. However, they can soften that blow by demanding a premium.
Jonny Evans has already left the club following relegation and Salomon Rondon could leave as well.
The WBA striker has a release clause and Rafa Benitez is prepared to meet it.