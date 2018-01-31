Sean Dyche’s Burnley have confirmed the signing of Marley Blair on an 18-month professional contract. The 18-year-old, formerly of Liverpool and Huddersfield, will join the Clarets’ academy until June 2019.
It’s a big moment for Blair, having impressed enough to earn a pro-deal that gives him the chance to realise his Premier League dream. After his Liverpool exit, he may have been fearing the worst, but now he has a-year-and-a-half to impress enough to forge a longer stay.
The teenager has been in fine form for Burnley too, scoring three goals in his last three games under Danny Cadamarteri’s youth team, who currently top the U18 Professional Development League. He’s also had some involvement with Burnley’s reserve side.
While not an immediate first-team signing, Sean Dyche may call upon Blair’s services in the future. There’s stiff competition in the senior setup for game time, however, with the likes of Aaron Lennon recently joining from Everton, but having great players to learn from can only be a benefit for a youngster.
Liverpool described Blair as an “exciting” winger on their official club website, and one who was a regular member of their u18 side before his departure. Time will tell how the teenager goes on to develop.
