Burnley set to sign Huddersfield striker, Everton winger also a target

Burnley are reportedly close to signing out of favour Huddersfield Town forward Nahki Wells.
The Clarets are believed to have agreed a £5 million deal to bring the Bermuda international to Turf Moor after their bid for Lorient striker Majeed Waris was rejected.
Signed from Bradford City in 2014, Wells was one of the key figures in the Terriers’ push for promotion last season. But the arrival of Steve Mounie from Montpellier has forced Wells to search for a new club as consistent game time looks bleak. This could also be a problem at Burnley as they have signed Chris Wood from Leeds United this summer. Wood was the Championship’s top scorer last season.
Wells scored 49 goals in 153 appearances for Huddersfield.
Burnley are expected to make further signings before the transfer window closes. Everton winger Aaron Lennon has emerged as a surprise target for Clarets’ boss Sean Dyche. Lennon’s contract expires at the end of the 2017/18 season, and it is unlikely that he will continue at Everton. The former Tottenham Hotspur player has made just one substitute appearance this season. Watford are also rumoured to be interested in the 30-year-old.
Lennon joined Everton in the summer of 2015 and has made 60 appearances for the Toffees.