Burnley set to complete loan move for Tottenham Hotspur winger

Burnley are close to securing a temporary move for Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou.
According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Nkoudou is set to join the Clarets on loan until the end of the season.
Spurs signed N’Koudou from Marseille in 2016 for £9.4 million.
The 22-year-old has struggled to breakthrough with the North London club, starting just one game in all competitions this season.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche is keen to add a wide player to his squad after Robbie Brady was ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.
N’Koudou made his Ligue 1 debut on the opening game of the 2013/14 season in August 2013 against Bastia. He completed a move to Marseille for £1 million in 2015, before joining Spurs the following year.
He made 17 appearances for the club in the 2016/17 season, mostly as a substitute and starting just two games.
N’Koudou scored his first goal for Tottenham in the Champions League group match against APOEL in December 2017.