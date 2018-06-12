Blog Teams Burnley Burnley linked with stunning £30 million double transfer swoop

Burnley linked with stunning £30 million double transfer swoop

12 June, 2018 Bristol City, Burnley, English Championship, English Premier League, West Brom


Burnley could be set to spend around £30 million on two major additions to their squad.

The Clarets are keen to re-sign Jay Rodriguez from West Bromwich Albion, while Bristol City midfielder Bobby Reid is also on manager Sean Dyche’s wishlist.

According to the Express and Star the Baggies are reluctant to sell Rodriguez, as they are already set to lose fellow striker Salomon Rondon.

West Brom want around £20 million for Rodriguez, although that figure would not be an issue for the Clarets having raked in almost £120m for finishing 7th in the Premier League last season.

Burnley are also interested in Bristol City’s versatile forward Bobby Reid.

The Robins want £10m for the 25-year-old, despite the fact he has just one year left on his current contract.

Reid has refused to sign a new deal at Ashton Gate amid interest from the Clarets, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Burnley are keen to improve their squad ahead of next season’s venture into the Europa League and Dyche will probably smash the club’s transfer record this summer.

The Clarets paid £15m to buy Chris Wood from Leeds United back in 2017, but that figure should be topped during this transfer window.

Report: Leicester City submit £15 million bid for international defender
Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta wanted by Inter Milan

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).