Burnley eyeing up a move for Jay Rodriguez

Burnley are interested in signing Jay Rodriguez from West Brom this summer.
The Baggies are expected to go down and they will lose several key stars once relegation is confirmed.
The likes of Rondon, Evans, Barry, Livermore, Dawson and Chadli will all have suitors in the Premier League and Sean Dyche is a fan of Rodriguez.
The 28-year-old has been one of West Brom’s best players this season and his willingness to work hard has impressed the Burnley boss.
West Brom will not want to lose their best players but there is nothing they can do to avoid a summer exodus. The likes of Rodriguez are at the peak of their careers and they are far too good for the Championship.
Rodriguez has scored 11 goals for WBA this season and it will be interesting to see whether Burnley make a concrete offer for him in the coming weeks.
The Clarets could use some depth in their attacking department and Rodriguez would be a fantastic signing.