Burnley agree deal with Stoke City for Jon Walters

Burnley are close to signing the Stoke City forward Jonathan Walters this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the Clarets have already agreed a deal with Stoke and the player is now expected to complete his medical and agree on personal terms.
As per the report, the bid from Burnley could rise to £3m and the transfer could be finalised before the start of next week.
The 33-year-old should prove to be a good utility player for Sean Dyche’s side next season. Walters has scored 62 goals for Stoke since joining them in 2010. The Republic of Ireland attacker can operate in a number of attacking positions and as the target man as well.
Walters is expected to join up with Sean Dyche’s squad on Monday.
His arrival will fuel further speculations surrounding Andre Gray’s future. The 26-year-old has been linked with the likes of Newcastle and West Ham United this summer.
Gray has just one year left on his current deal and the Clarets have yet to agree on an extension with him. The English forward has demanded a pay rise before committing to a new deal.
It seems that the signing of Walters could benefit West Ham in their pursuit of Gray. As per latest reports, they are leading the race to sign the Burnley front man. Burnley might be open to selling the player now that they have got another attacker in.
Attacker George Boyd is expected to join Sheffield Wednesday as well.