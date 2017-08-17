Bryce Hosannah puts pen to paper on Leeds United deal

Leeds United have secured the signing of Bryce Hosannah. The player has confirmed the move on social networking site Twitter on Wednesday.
Delighted to have signed my first professional contract with @LUFC , big thanks to everyone who’s been supporting me👍🏽📝 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/02DcQd1X0c
— bryce_ (@brycehosannah) August 16, 2017
The 18-year-old right-back had been a part of Crystal Palace’s academy for years, and even featured for the Eagles’ U18 side, which is managed by former Palace captain Paddy McCarthy, last season.
The young defender has been on trial at Leeds in recent weeks, and now the move has been made official. He has already featured for Leeds’ U-23 side, playing part in their 2-0 defeat to Watford on Monday.
Leeds have already promoted 20-year-old defender Conor Shaughnessy to the first team, and Hosannah’s signature is an indication that the club is serious about strengthening the academy sides.
Meanwhile, Leeds have made a decent start to their 2017/18 Championship campaign, having remained undefeated so far – one win, and two draws.
The Whites will travel to Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in their next match.