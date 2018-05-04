Bryce Hosannah agrees new deal with Leeds United

Leeds United have agreed to a new deal with the highly talented young defender Bryce Hosannah.
The Championship outfit have confirmed the agreement on their official website and Hosannah has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2020.
The 19-year-old signed from Crystal Palace last summer and he has been very impressive for Carlos Corberan’s side this season. He has scored twice for the Leeds U23 side in 24 appearances.
Hosannah is very highly rated at the club and he is expected to break into the first team scene soon.
The likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Paudie O’Connor and Tom Pearce have managed to secure their place in the first team this season and Hosannah will be looking to follow in their footsteps.
Having signed his contract extension, Hosannah revealed to the club’s media that he is enjoying his debut season at the club and he is looking forward to an exciting future at Elland Road.
He said: “I’m just really happy to be part of this club and I’ve really enjoyed my first season here, so I’m delighted to be staying for another couple of years. It has been a really positive season, I have really improved as a player and now I am really looking forward to pushing on. Leeds is a massive club and has a reputation for bringing through young players to the first team like you’ve seen this season with how many players have done this and hopefully I can be one of the next few to come through.”
Here is how the fans reacted to the news.
