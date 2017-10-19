Bruno Alves reveals why he joined Rangers and backs Caixinha to deliver

Rangers centre back Bruno Alves claims that he moved to Ibrox to win trophies and insists that manager Pedro Caixinha is the right man for the job.
Alves arrived in Glasgow from Serie A side Cagliari as Caixinha’s first signing. The highly experienced Portuguese defender has added much needed stability to the Rangers backline and is determined to add a Scottish Premiership medal to his already stellar collection. He backs his compatriot to end Celtic’s domination and bring the glory days back to Ibrox.
“Since I arrived everything has been normal. Of course I expect to win more but I know that will come with time. We have the right players and the right coach,” said Alves.
“He (Caixinha) is very methodical, he is very focused and he wants to win.
“He brings also a Portuguese football background, that mentality and capacity.
“I think this is important in a coach, to have these qualities, and we expect this coach can lead us to victory. In football we have coaches and then we have coaches that make you win.”
The former Zenit and Porto defender added that the chance to win silverware was a major factor why he joined the Light Blues. Alves was signed on a two-year contract.
“I had some experience of playing against Rangers before and Celtic also, and I believe that I made the right decision,” the 35-year-old said. “It’s a good experience for myself and my career.
“And I bring experience with me that I can try to give to my team-mates, and try to win. In the end that’s the most important thing – to win titles. It’s also why I came here, because I am closer to winning titles.
“It’s important for everybody, firstly for the players and the coach, that we are working so much and for the fans and the club. It means a lot to everybody. We are going to do our best to be in the final.
“It’s important because it’s a title and the club and the fans need this. It’s important for us players, because they support us all the time, that we give something for them too. They are with us all the time and we want to give some happiness to the fans.”
Rangers are third on the Premiership table six points behind leaders Celtic. Caixinha’s side will entertain Motherwell at Ibrox this Sunday.