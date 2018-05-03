Supporters were delighted with the news that Manchester United midfielder Tom Sang has extended his contract. The 18-year-old, who can also play in defence, joined United in 2015 and has gone on to make 20 appearances for the youth sides.
He rose through the youth ranks to the reserve side in 2017 and now finds himself on the fringes of the first-team. Sang didn’t have it all his own way, however, undergoing a 12-week trial at United’s AON training complex before securing himself a deal three years ago.
The Liverpool-born defensive-midfielder will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of ball-winner Scott McTominay who was also a late bloomer in his career but has now become a first-team player at 21 – the Scottish international has made 10 Premier League appearances for United this season.
Supporters take pride in the Red Devils’ academy for churning out players who go from youth football to the first-team and Sang’s contract extension has been met with a lot of positivity.
Those who have followed his career will know how hard he worked to get to this position and he’s now being tipped for a bright future.
Brilliant news, tell him well done from us mate👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
— Andy Disley (@DisleyAndy) May 1, 2018
Awesome. Hope to see him make his debut soon
— OptaFPL (@opta_FPL) May 2, 2018
Couldn’t be prouder of our Tom signing his second pro contract @ManUtd and a huge thanks to all the staff who help him every day
— Omadeli gbone (@GboneOmadeli) May 1, 2018
Well done Tom good luck to you!
— Barry Smith (@Barry_JohnSmith) May 1, 2018
Actually if your an proper United fan you care a lot about this, Tom is a great player and another play who looks like he might make the first team and if your a true Man u fan youth players and development of them mean a lot.
— Rowan.H (@RowsterInc) May 1, 2018
This season, Sang has made six Premier League 2 appearances for the u23s, who finished 12th in Group One with 20 points from 22 games this season.
Stats from Transfermarkt.