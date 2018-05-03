Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours ‘Brilliant news’, ‘Awesome’ – fans delighted as Sang extends Man Utd contract

3 May, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours

Supporters were delighted with the news that Manchester United midfielder Tom Sang has extended his contract. The 18-year-old, who can also play in defence, joined United in 2015 and has gone on to make 20 appearances for the youth sides.

He rose through the youth ranks to the reserve side in 2017 and now finds himself on the fringes of the first-team. Sang didn’t have it all his own way, however, undergoing a 12-week trial at United’s AON training complex before securing himself a deal three years ago.

The Liverpool-born defensive-midfielder will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of ball-winner Scott McTominay who was also a late bloomer in his career but has now become a first-team player at 21 – the Scottish international has made 10 Premier League appearances for United this season.

Supporters take pride in the Red Devils’ academy for churning out players who go from youth football to the first-team and Sang’s contract extension has been met with a lot of positivity.

Those who have followed his career will know how hard he worked to get to this position and he’s now being tipped for a bright future.

This season, Sang has made six Premier League 2 appearances for the u23s, who finished 12th in Group One  with 20 points from 22 games this season.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

