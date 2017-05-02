Brighton Transfers Round Up: Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong a target, Chelsea Striker also eyed

If reports from English media outlet Somerset Live are to be believed, newly promoted Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion could sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in the upcoming summer transfer window. Abraham who is on loan at Bristol City from Chelsea has scored 23 times this campaign, thus a big move might follow after his recent exploits.
It is believed that Brighton manager Chris Houghton is a long-term admirer of the 19-year-old and could well bring in the player to strengthen his attacking options up front. However, it appears that any such move involving Abraham would be certainly on loan, as the teenager featured in Chelsea’s long-term plans.
Everton and Leicester City are eyeing a permanent move for Abraham, but it is highly unlikely that Chelsea would be looking to see the player. The Premier League leaders would love to see Abraham get significant game time at the highest echelons of England’s top tier competition, something which gives Brighton an advantage to sign Abraham on a loan deal.
The Seagulls are also interested in Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong according to a report from the Daily Record. Armstrong has had an excellent season helping Brendan Rodgers’ side lift the domestic title with ease who are also chasing a treble this campaign.
The report claims that Brighton scouts have discussed the possibility of signing the midfielder who is about to enter the final year of his deal at Celtic. Rodgers would be more than willing to keep the midfielder who has scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists in 28 Scottish Premiership appearances this term.
Brighton though could entice the player by offering him Premier League football but it would be interesting to see if Armstrong does make the switch knowing fully well that he would not be able to play in the Champions League. Whatever happens, these are exciting times for Brighton fans.