Brighton sign South African goal machine

Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of South African star Percy Tau from Mamelodi Sundowns.
The 24-year-old had been on the radar of the Seagulls for quite a while and the transfer was made official on Friday.
He joins on a four-year deal.
Tau is one of the most popular footballers in his homeland of South Africa and was the joint top scorer in the Absa Premiership which is the South African top-flight last season with 11 goals. He is also the reigning South African player of the season.
In 2016 he also helped Sundowns win the CAF Champions League which is the African equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.
Tau is a worthwhile experiment. It is uncertain whether he has the capabilities to succeed in the Premier League but he could well develop into a player whom is capable of delivering for Brighton if he is in the right environment. He will spend next season on loan and Brighton will monitor his progress.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton said, according to Goal: “Percy is a player we have highlighted for the future, and there is no doubting his talent, having been voted South African player of the season.”
“Percy will go out on loan this season, play regularly and get some experience of European football. We will be watching his progress and monitoring his development over the season,”