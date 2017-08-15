Brighton receive boost to land Leeds United star

Premier League newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United striker Chris Wood this summer.
The Seagulls have Glenn Murray and Tomer Hemed in their ranks to lead the line but manager Chris Hughton is looking to add a prolific goal scorer to his attacking arsenal. Brighton are believed to be considering a £15 million for the Kiwi star.
Leeds are allegedly planning to bring Ross McCormack back to the club from Championship rivals Aston Villa. The 30-year-old Scotsman spent four seasons at Elland Road from 2010 to 2014. The Whites are also set to sign Hamburg hit-man Pierre-Michel Lasogga on loan.
This could leave Wood to seek pastures new and Brighton are one among a whole array of clubs fighting for his signature.
The Sun report that Burnley are preparing an audacious £20 million for the New Zealand international. Striker Andre Gray joined Watford on an £18.2 million deal this summer and Burnley boss Sean Dyche has identified Wood as the ideal replacement for Gray.
Burnley had an initial offer of £15 million for the 25-year-old rejected by Leeds. But with cash flowing in from Gray’s sale, the Clarets are set to make an improved bid of £20 million for the player.
Wood scored 27 goals in the Championship last season finishing at the top of the scoring charts.