Brighton must fork out £4 million if they want to sign South Africa goal-machine

Brighton and Hove Albion have been informed that they must fork out £4 million if they want to sign Percy Tau from South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.
Tau is regarded as one of the best attacking talents in South Africa and was joint top scorer in the South Africa top-flight last season with 11 goals to his name from 30 games.
In 2016, the 24-year-old also helped his club with the CAF Champions League which is the African equivalent of the Champions League.
Brighton are aware that they will need to beef up their squad ahead of next season.
They have submitted at least three formal offers for the services of Tau.
Tau is keen on moving to England and reports from South Africa suggest that he turned down the opportunity to travel to Russia to watch the World Cup with some of his team-mates as he wants to sort out his future.
Sundowns are however playing hard with regards to finalizing a deal.
Perhaps £4 million is a fair price for the services of Tau. He will be a risk as the South African League is far less competitive league than the Premier League. However, he has shown glimpses of brilliance and if he is a success, he could prove to be a bargain.