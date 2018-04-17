Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur will bid to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Spurs’ 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester City on Saturday ended their 14-game unbeaten run, but they are still well-placed to qualify for the Champions League.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side are seven points clear of Chelsea with five matches to play and the Blues face a tricky looking trip to Burnley on Thursday.
Brighton lost 3-2 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, but they are still seven points clear of the drop zone.
Spurs have lost two of their last 13 meetings with Brighton in all competitions and have won the last two without conceding a goal.
Brighton are priced at 11/2 to win the game, with Spurs available at 1/2 and the draw on offer at 16/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🔢 Here's how Albion line up for tonight's @premierleague game against @SpursOfficial at the Amex Stadium. #BHATOT
2⃣ changes for the Seagulls – Bruno and Knockaert come in for Schelotto and Locadia.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qqwuSsX1W0
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) April 17, 2018
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/I0fd37dsEt
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 17, 2018