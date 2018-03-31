Brian Deane reacts to Leeds United win on Twitter

Brian Deane took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Leeds United defeated Bolton Wanderers 2-1 in the Championship clash on Friday.
The Whites ended their run of four games without a win with that victory against Bolton at Elland Road.
The former Leeds striker, who had two separate spells at Elland Road, was following the match and he was very impressed with the overall performance.
Deane was particularly impressed with the performance of young midfielder Ronaldo Vieira. The 19-year-old played for the entire 90 minutes and produced a very eye-catchy performance.
It was one of his best performances for Leeds this season. He was very good with his tackles, and breaking up play.
Deane says that the England Under-20 international was “excellent” during the game. He tweeted after the match:
Good game at Elland Rd today, thought Vieira was excellent with his passing and breaking up play, good win for #lufc. Why isn’t Ameobi doing it at a bigger club? Mans got a nice languid style fans knew he was the danger, would be playing higher if he upped his work rate
— Brian Deane (@deanobri1968) March 30, 2018
It was only Leeds’ second win under their new manager, and they find themselves in the 12th position in the Championship table with 53 points from 39 matches.