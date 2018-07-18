Brewster agrees new Liverpool deal, Klopp has big plans next season

Liverpool confirmed Rhian Brewster had agreed a new five-year-deal at the club, ending speculation about his future. The 18-year-old was being linked with a move away from Merseyside this summer, but he’s opted to stay to become an eventual regular in the first-team.
Brewster has yet to make his first senior appearance for Liverpool, but manager Jurgen Klopp will have the England u18 international in and around the first-team next season, meaning he should make his long-awaited debut in 2018/19. He’s a fan favourite and a manager’s favourite due to his ability and what he could achieve in years to come, so this season could be big for him.
The talented teenager joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2015 and has risen from the youth ranks to the fringes of the senior squad. He’s contributed nine goals in 11 games for the u18s, one goal in four games for the u19s and 16 goals in 19 games for the reserve side (u23s), so he’s clearly ready to make the step up.
Despite having stiff competition in attack from Roberto Firmino, Dominic Solanke, Danny Ings and the returning Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi, Brewster has a chance to behind Firmino in the pecking order given his potential. His scoring record at youth level could convince Klopp to gamble on him next season, especially given the rest of the strikers underperformed last season. Time will tell.
