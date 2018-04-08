Brendan Rodgers wants Odsonne Edouard to stay at Celtic

Brendan Rodgers has said that Celtic will engage in talks to sign Odsonne Edouard permanently from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window, and the deal could be done.
The Celtic boss has showered praise on the exciting young striker and has revealed that he is willing to keep him at Parkhead beyond the summer, but a clear cut deal hasn’t been agreed with the French giants as yet.
Edouard joined last summer on loan from PSG, and Celtic have an option of making his move permanent. However, they will need to pay close to £7 million for his signature.
“Odsonne is a very good talent and is only going to get better. But we have to respect his club, he’s a signed player for PSG,” said Rodgers, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“They might have other plans for him so that’s something we’ll speak about. According to people in Paris they’ve seen him become a man at Celtic, in terms of how he’s developed physically and playing for a big club.
“There’s so much growth left in Odsonne. So I’ve totally made my mind up on him – but he’s PSG’s player. There’s an option there for us but the numbers being reported are wide of the mark.
“It’s a private matter between the clubs. There are other bits around any potential deal which will need clarifying. But it’s one that’s doable for us.”
Celtic have money to spend in the summer, and the Bhoys should look to sign him permanently. Rodgers is an admirer of the youngster’s talent, and believes he will only get better.
Edouard has shown that he has bags of potential and he is far from being the finished article. However, he is an exciting young talent and could develop into a top class forward in the future.
It seems Celtic have long term plans for him, and Rodgers seems confident that a deal can be done in the summer.