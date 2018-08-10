Brendan Rodgers suggests Celtic to sign Emilio Izaguirre

It has been a quiet summer transfer window for Celtic. While their derby rivals Glasgow Rangers were very active in the market, with Steven Gerrard making a wholesome change to the squad, Celtic remained quiet despite having money to spend.
The Bhoys wanted to add a quality midfielder to their ranks and were heavily linked with a move for John McGinn, but they dithered and Championship club Aston Villa signed him instead.
However, Celtic are still looking to bring in two players, and Brendan Rodgers has said to the press, as quoted by the club’s official twitter handle that Emilio Izaguirre and Daniel Arzani will complete their moves in the next 24 hours.
Rodgers said that the Hoops are looking to sign Arzani on a long-term loan deal from Manchester City in the next few days. However, he hopes to complete the signing of Izaguirre on a free transfer in the next 24 hours.
🗣️ BR on Emilio Izaguirre: “I think it’s something we will hopefully be able to complete in the next 24 hours. If we can get Emilio in then that would be great for us. He’ll give us that cover and experience.”
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 9, 2018
Decent and smart signing from Celtic
Izaguirre played for Celtic from 2010 till 2017 and did well during his time at Celtic Park.
Kieran Tierney is Rodgers’s first choice option, and Izaguirre can be a decent backup option for him. Moreover, the Honduras international is expected to join on a free transfer, and it would represent a risk-free signing.