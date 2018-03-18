Brendan Rodgers showers praise on Celtic duo Kieran Tierney and James Forrest

Ahead of Celtic’s Scottish Premiership clash against Motherwell, Brendan Rodgers has showered heaps of praise on Bhoys duo – Kieran Tierney and James Forrest.
Tierney, the home grown Celtic boy, is arguably the best left-back in the Scottish Premiership and is a highly talented young defender.
The 20-year-old has nine caps for Scotland and has impressed heavily for his country as well. He is a real asset for any team, and Rodgers says that Tierney trains and plays like a beast.
Tierney has played more games (53 games so far) than any other professional in world football this season, and Rodgers has only good things to say about his star player.
“He trains like a beast, and he plays like one,” said Rodgers of Tierney, as quoted by the Herald Scotland.
“I demand all players train like they play and he definitely does. I always say to the players here when they sign a contract, you’re signing a training contract. I’ll decide whether you play or not. The money is in your bank every month but you’re to work and get better.
Another player who has made a huge impact this season is Tierney’s club and international teammate, James Forrest, who has played just one game less than him this season.
The 26-year-old local lad has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, and Rodgers said that Forrest has got better with his goals, assists and consistency.
The injury to Patrick Roberts, on loan from Manchester City, opened the door for Forrest to make an impact, and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands this season.
“The great thing with James is he’s getting better every day – his goals, his assists, his consistency,” Rodgers added.
“I can only judge on my time here and he’s virtually been available to me my entire time. Maybe we’ve had a couple of games when he hasn’t but no more than that. And that starts in training. He’s never had a day since I’ve been in here where he’ll throw it in.”