Brendan Rodgers reveals that he often sings his own song

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he often sings his own song that Celtic fans chant during matches.
The chant, sang to the tune of Inspiral Carpets’ This Is How It Feels, goes something like this:
“This is how it feels to be Celtic, CHAMPIONS again as you know, Brendan Rodgers is here for 10 in a row, 10 in a row…”
The song has been a hit among the Celtic faithful, with one fan revealing to Rodgers’ that their five year old granddaughter was almost kicked out of school for singing it.
“Unfortunately yes. It’s incredible,” said Rodgers’ during a Q&A session with club sponsors Dafabet. “ It’s brilliant by the supporters that they come up with that and so many people come up to me.
“One lady that I met on the plane had mentioned to me about her young granddaughter, who is five, nearly got chucked out of school because she keeps singing the song.
“So it’s lovely but from time to time, normally after a game when I hear it then it pops into my head.”
Celtic were thrashed 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League group stage match at the Allianz Arena last week but sit comfortably at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, level on points with Aberdeen. Brendan Rodgers’ side will travel to Edinburgh for their next league outing against Hibernian.