Brendan Rodgers raves about Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has showered heaps of praise on midfielder Callum McGregor, saying he is a special talent.
The 24-year-old is a homegrown player who has come through the academy ranks at the club. Rodgers has played a huge part in reviving his career, and he is playing with full confidence at the moment.
McGregor was overlooked by former national coach Gordon Strachan, but Alex McLeish included him in his squad in recent international friendly games.
He used him as a substitute in the friendly against Costa Rica and then gave him a start in the 1-0 victory over Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.
Rodgers says that McGregor is flexible with his style of football and has an incredible talent of keeping the ball which is a good quality to have at the international level.
He adds that McGregor is very consistent with his performance for the Bhoys, and makes the game look so easy. Rodgers also hinted that McGregor could become the future captain at the club, by claiming that he could grow into a leader.
“Callum is a special talent because he’s flexible where he can play. Alex will have seen that last week,” said Rodgers, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“He’s a seven or eight out of 10 every week and has an incredible knack of keeping the ball. At international level, that’s a must.
“Callum makes the game look easy but there are few who can do what he does. And now I see him growing to be a leader. He has more confidence now to talk about the game with senior players.”