Brendan Rodgers: Rangers boss Graeme Murty has done a good job

Glasgow Rangers will face Celtic in a crucial Scottish Premiership Old Firm derby clash on Sunday at the Ibrox Stadium.
Ahead of the match, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believed the Gers boss has already done enough to remain in charge of the Ibrox club beyond the summer.
Rangers were badly struggling under Pedro Caixinha before he was sacked. Graeme Murty has not only steadied the ship but has taken the Gers to second in the Premiership.
Murty who was previously in charge of the club’s U20s has been given the manager’s job until the end of the campaign and Rodgers believes that he is the right man to be in charge beyond the summer.
“Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely,” said the Celtic manager, as quoted by Herald Scotland. “I think he has done very, very well. It is never easy your first management job, a job of this scale and inheriting what was a difficult situation.
At the minute he has got the permanent position through until the end of the season and he has stabilised all the emotion around everything. He has been able to look to do it the way he wants to do it.
“He has brought back a British core to the team, brought in some players who understand what it means to play for Rangers. He has brought in one or two others. So I think he and his staff have done a very good job.
“I think he has shown that he has probably got a really good chance of getting the job.”
Apart from instilling confidence in the side, where Murty has excelled is in building spirit and harmony in the dressing room, something that was lacking under Caixinha.
Rangers are on a good run of form at the moment having won their last six games in all competitions. They could reduce the gap with the Bhoys to three points three points if they win on Sunday.