Brendan Rodgers provides the latest injury update on Moussa Dembele

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has provided a major boost to the fans ahead of tonight’s game against AEK Athens.
The Scottish champions have been without their star forward Moussa Dembele for a while now and the Celtic boss believes that the French attacker will feature in tonight’s vital Champions League qualifier.
Dembele has been sidelined since last month with a hamstring injury but he has recovered now.
Rodgers said: “It is a big boost for us. He started the season fantastically well, in terms of his work and all the preparation, so he was unfortunate to pick up his injury. But he has worked very hard to come back and he will take his place in the squad. He has looked very fit and strong in his rehabilitation and the beauty with Moussa is he wants to play and he wants to be involved. I am sure at some point of the game he will play his part.”
Celtic were beaten by Hearts in their last league game and they will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways here. The fans will be expecting a big performance from the players tonight.
Celtic drew the first leg 1-1 at Celtic Park and this will be a tough outing for them. AEK have an away goal and Celtic will need to get on the scoresheet and early.
Brendan Rodgers’ men have missed a cutting edge up front and Dembele’s arrival will add some much-needed flair and sharpness to their attack.