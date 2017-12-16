Brendan Rodgers highlights similarity between Scott Brown and Steven Gerrard

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has drawn up some similarities between Scott Brown and the former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.
The former Liverpool manager believes that just like Gerrard, Brown drives opposition players to play better.
Rodgers said: “I seen it over many years, seen it working with Steven Gerrard. Every player that came up against Steven would raise their game 10 to 15 percent because they are up against a top player and Browny has the same up here. Every week, every player who comes up against him knows how good he is so they always see it as a real test.”
There is no doubt that Scott Brown has been excellent for Celtic over the years and he has a presence at the club similar to that of Gerrard at Liverpool.
The 32-year-old is one of the best players in Scotland right now. Brown joined the Scottish champions back in the summer of 2007 from Hibernian for a transfer fee of around £4.4 million.
While Rodgers’ comments could be misinterpreted by people who believe that Brown is being compared to one of the greatest midfielders of this generation, it is important to remember that the Celtic boss has simply drawn up a similarity and is not putting the two players on the same pedestal.