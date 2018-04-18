Bournemouth vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United will bid to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat against West Bromwich Albion when they visit Bournemouth on Wednesday.
United head into the game still second in the Premier League, one point ahead of Liverpool with five games to play.
Spurs are a further three points behind and a victory at the Vitality Stadium would give United valuable breathing space in the battle to finish runners-up behind Manchester City.
Bournemouth lost 3-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, but they are 10 points clear of the relegation zone and should steer clear of trouble this term.
United triumphed 1-0 when the two teams met at Old Trafford back in December – Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal.
Bournemouth are priced at 18/5 to win the game, with United on offer at 8/11 and the draw available at 14/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📰 Headline team news from Vitality Stadium ahead of our @premierleague game against @ManUtd.
🔘 Surman starts
🔘 Wilson also returns
🔘 Gosling, Defoe on bench
Live audio ➡️ https://t.co/ja36JJhjnZ #BOUMUN | #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/FUf3FxcauY
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 18, 2018
Seven changes to your #MUFC starting XI… #BOUMUN pic.twitter.com/iKbO0SyRaa
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 18, 2018