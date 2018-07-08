Bournemouth signing Diego Rico could pave the way for Nottingham Forest to sign Tyrone Mings

Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth are planning to offload Tyrone Mings to Championship club Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from the Mirror (Transfer Live blog, 18:00pm, Saturday, July 7, 2018), AFC Bournemouth are looking to sell Mings to Nottingham Forest this summer.
The Premier League club are looking to sign a left-back, and they are plotting a move to sign Diego Rico from Leganes.
The report claims that the Cherries are looking to make a £5 million move for the 25-year-old left-back this summer.
If they manage to land Rico, it could pave the way for Mings to join Forest. Mings is a very good defender and would be a great signing for the Reds.
The 25-year-old is a versatile player who can operate as a central defender as well as as a left back.
Mings has been on the books of Bournemouth since the summer of 2015 when he joined from Ipswich Town.
He knows the Championship well, and his versatility will be a huge boost for Forest as they aim to clinch promotion to the Premier League next season.