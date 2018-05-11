Bournemouth ready to pay £20m for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney; Tottenham must act quickly

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Premier League club AFC Bournemouth are ready to pay £20 million to sign Celtic’s highly rated left-back Kieran Tierney in the summer transfer window.
Eddie Howe’s side are in the market for a left-back, and they consider Tierney as a good option. In fact, the Scotland international tops a shortlist of three or four targets for the position.
Tierney has been ever present for Celtic this season, and has been one of the key players for Brendan Rodgers’s side. He is a top class player, and several other heavyweight Premier League clubs are vying for his signature.
The 20-year-old is under contract at the Bhoys till 2023, and has shown no inclination to leave the Scottish champions.
However, his heart might change if clubs like Tottenham come calling in the summer. Spurs are reportedly interested in Tierney, and find him as a fantastic replacement for Danny Rose who could leave the north London club in January.
Celtic are under no pressure to sell their prized asset but if they get a really good offer they would be forced to think twice. With Bournemouth reportedly preparing to make a move, Spurs should act quickly.