Bournemouth boss at a loss for words after Watford defeat

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he cannot put a finger on why his side lost at home against Watford on Sunday.
The Cherries were humbled 2-0 at Dean Court thanks to goals from Richarlison and second half substitute Etienne Capoue. This was Bournemouth’s second defeat on the trot after last week’s 1-0 loss against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.
“I’m really disappointed from our perspective,” said Howe. “I felt we started OK, but then lost direction in the game and it was no surprise to see Watford score really.
“The momentum was with them at that stage of the game and it was disappointing as if we had just hung in there for a little but longer, it could have been different.
“I can’t turn round and say that Watford did not deserve to win.
“It is really unlike us, I can’t put my finger on why (we lacked creativity). Usually we are a very free-flowing and creative team and very good with the ball. Not so much against West Brom, but today we were very poor with the ball and we gave away needless possession.”
Howie praised Watford’s play on the break and admitted that his side found it tough to counter that.
“And I think if you do that against any team in the Premier League, you are going to be in big trouble, and Watford counterattacked really well today.
“Usually we are a lot better in working our way out of situations, but we found that very difficult today.”
Bournemouth’s next game will be in the League Cup second round tie against Championship club Birmingham City on 23 August.